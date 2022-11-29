IN PICS | Want to see where your R2 Add Hope donation at KFC goes?

KFC found a powerful way to unite its staff and customers in the fight against hunger when it launched its Add Hope initiative in 2009.

Add Hope gives KFC customers the option to donate R2 (or more) each time they purchase a meal from one of its restaurants. This money, with KFC's donations, is used to feed children in need, giving them the nutrition they need to learn, grow and thrive.

Since its inception, Add Hope has raised more than half a billion rand towards this worthy cause; it partners with more than 150 non-profit organisations to feed more than 150,000 children every day across SA.

This includes the 78 youngsters of all races, aged four to 18, accommodated in the Eastern Province Child and Youth Care Centre in Gqeberha, which has been an Add Hope beneficiary since 2017.

Founded in 1889, the Eastern Province Child and Youth Care Centre is the oldest centre of its kind in the Nelson Mandela Metropole. Its mission is to develop, empower, restore and reunite displaced children and youth, so they can function purposefully as well adjusted and productive citizens within their communities.

Representatives from Add Hope and a local KFC local franchisee, AKM Foods, visited the centre to hand over a cheque for R106,000 — one of 10 cheques totalling more than R1.1m distributed to Eastern Cape beneficiaries in the 2022/2023 period.