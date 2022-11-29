IN PICS | Want to see where your R2 Add Hope donation at KFC goes?
Representatives from Add Hope, KFC and AKM Foods visited the Eastern Province Child and Youth Care Centre to hand over a huge cheque and host a fun day for the kids
KFC found a powerful way to unite its staff and customers in the fight against hunger when it launched its Add Hope initiative in 2009.
Add Hope gives KFC customers the option to donate R2 (or more) each time they purchase a meal from one of its restaurants. This money, with KFC's donations, is used to feed children in need, giving them the nutrition they need to learn, grow and thrive.
Since its inception, Add Hope has raised more than half a billion rand towards this worthy cause; it partners with more than 150 non-profit organisations to feed more than 150,000 children every day across SA.
This includes the 78 youngsters of all races, aged four to 18, accommodated in the Eastern Province Child and Youth Care Centre in Gqeberha, which has been an Add Hope beneficiary since 2017.
Founded in 1889, the Eastern Province Child and Youth Care Centre is the oldest centre of its kind in the Nelson Mandela Metropole. Its mission is to develop, empower, restore and reunite displaced children and youth, so they can function purposefully as well adjusted and productive citizens within their communities.
Representatives from Add Hope and a local KFC local franchisee, AKM Foods, visited the centre to hand over a cheque for R106,000 — one of 10 cheques totalling more than R1.1m distributed to Eastern Cape beneficiaries in the 2022/2023 period.
With the school holidays in full swing at the time, Add Hope, KFC and AKM Foods decided to make the day truly memorable for the children at the centre by treating them to a full day of fun.
There was plenty to do, with mini-cricket matches, a face painter and a jumping castle and, of course, delicious, piping hot KFC chicken to eat.
“We are very grateful for the support from our loyal customers. The funds received from their R2 donations help immensely in the fight against hunger,” said Gillian Abboy, marketing campaign manager for AKM Foods.
“The funding we receive from the Add Hope initiative is a crucial part of our operation, we are ecstatic to have KFC as a sponsor,” said Riaan Marais, director of the Eastern Province Child and Youth Care Centre.
This article was paid for by KFC.