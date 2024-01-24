Celebrate 10 years of Roof Garden Bar with Thakzin and LocHive

Whether it’s been through attending a 21st birthday bash, a work function or a wedding, chances are you're well acquainted with Roof Garden Bar, one of Gqeberha's top venues.

This year, Roof Garden Bar is commemorating a decade of curating special occasions that create everlasting memories for its patrons. Not to mention hosting show-stopping public events such as DEEP BREW, Sundaze.

And how does it plan on marking this milestone? With a series of spectacular 10th anniversary celebrations, of course.

The first of these fun-filled functions is taking place on Saturday, January 26. Kicking off at 3pm, it will feature performances from popular musical artists Thakzin and LocHive The DJ. Entry is free* but bookings are essential — click here to reserve your booth via Quicket now.

Since opening its doors in 2014, Roof Garden Bar has gone from strength to strength. The driving force behind its continuous success is the passion of each member of the team for bringing people together and creating a wonderful atmosphere.

Over and above the event services on offer, it also provides bar services and dance floor hire. It's a true “one-stop-shop” for all your event needs and wants, whether you're looking for the ideal spot to host your wedding, baby shower or birthday party, or are planning a team building or a big corporate event.