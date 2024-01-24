Celebrate 10 years of Roof Garden Bar with Thakzin and LocHive
To commemorate a decade in business, this premiere venue is hosting an epic free event featuring some of SA’s top musical acts on Saturday. Book to reserve your spot now
Whether it’s been through attending a 21st birthday bash, a work function or a wedding, chances are you're well acquainted with Roof Garden Bar, one of Gqeberha's top venues.
This year, Roof Garden Bar is commemorating a decade of curating special occasions that create everlasting memories for its patrons. Not to mention hosting show-stopping public events such as DEEP BREW, Sundaze.
And how does it plan on marking this milestone? With a series of spectacular 10th anniversary celebrations, of course.
The first of these fun-filled functions is taking place on Saturday, January 26. Kicking off at 3pm, it will feature performances from popular musical artists Thakzin and LocHive The DJ. Entry is free* but bookings are essential — click here to reserve your booth via Quicket now.
Since opening its doors in 2014, Roof Garden Bar has gone from strength to strength. The driving force behind its continuous success is the passion of each member of the team for bringing people together and creating a wonderful atmosphere.
Over and above the event services on offer, it also provides bar services and dance floor hire. It's a true “one-stop-shop” for all your event needs and wants, whether you're looking for the ideal spot to host your wedding, baby shower or birthday party, or are planning a team building or a big corporate event.
What does the future hold for Roof Garden Bar? “We're looking forward to hosting and planning some of the most exclusive weddings and corporate entertaining experiences; our focus is definitely to see the corporate client side of the business develop”, says owner Tarquin de Vega.
“We're also excited to host an array of international artists this year. It's been amazing to create [a multipurpose art and performance venue] that caters to so many different cultures in terms of music taste. It’s always been about providing the best possible level of quality and entertainment,” says De Vega.
To see the list of incredible events Roof Garden Bar has lined up, and to keep up to date with what’s happening in Gqeberha socially, visit Roofgardenbarpe.co.za and follow @RoofGardenBarPE on Facebook and Instagram.
This article was sponsored by Roof Garden Bar.
*A minimum spend of R2,000 (10% service charge included) per booth is required to secure a reservation. Each booth accommodates four to six patrons. No under 18s permitted.