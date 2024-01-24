×

Gqeberha’s school coding solution takes centre stage at international education expo

By Herald Reporter - 24 January 2024

From Gqeberha to the UK.

The home-grown Tangible Africa project, which has propelled thousands of pupils from across Africa into the coding era, is exhibiting at Bett Expo in London from January 24 to 26...

