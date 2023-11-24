These Prestons Liquor Stores Black Friday deals are valid on 23 November 2023 until 24 November 2023 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.
Prestons Liquor Stores trading hours are Monday to Friday, 9:00 am – 7:00 pm; Saturday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm; Sunday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Shop now at the Prestons Liquor Stores online.
Prestons Liquor Stores Black Friday deals
These Prestons Liquor Stores Black Friday deals are valid on 23 November 2023 until 24 November 2023 only. Products are available in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega. Selected products are available in George and Port Alfred.
Prestons Liquor Stores trading hours are Monday to Friday, 9:00 am – 7:00 pm; Saturday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm; Sunday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Shop now at the Prestons Liquor Stores online.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Motoring
Leisure
Motoring