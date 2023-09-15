×

Jeffreys Bay builder arrested for fraud

By Brandon Nel - 15 September 2023
Juan Roux is expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Friday.
ARRESTED: Juan Roux is expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Friday.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A Jeffreys Bay builder accused of swindling people out of their life savings by promising to fulfil their dream renovation projects and allegedly not delivering, has been arrested.

Juan Roux is expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the arrest.

“A 33-year-old male was arrested on five cases of fraud,” Naidu said.

In June, The Herald reported on Roux's lofty promises to homeowners.

Roux said at the time he was willing to furnish the paper with his version of events but failed to do so. 

Several complainants said they were left in the lurch after construction work at their homes ground to a halt, while others said their projects never got off the ground.

This is a developing story.

HeraldLIVE

