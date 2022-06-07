For the youth, by the youth

The Herald’s Youth Month art and writing competition submission deadline has been extended to 17 June 2022.

The competition is a part of The Herald Youth Month supplement, which will be inserted into The Herald newspaper, and Youth Month digital event, taking place on HeraldLIVE Facebook, on the 29 June 2022.

Winning entrants will be walking away with prizes from sponsors MTN, Nandos, Walmer Park Shopping Centre, Axxess and Pickwicks Books.