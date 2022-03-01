‘I will beat you until you say you love me’: Twisted conduct by scholar leads to arrest

A Limpopo school pupil has been arrested for violently foisting his unwanted attentions on a girl, aged 15.

The 17-year-old is facing sexual assault and common assault charges, said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

He stands accused of attacking the young teen before classes began at their school in a village outside Giyani on Friday.

She reported the attack to the principal’s office. When she went to class, however, he followed her.

He allegedly “continued to assault her while threatening to beat her until she either dropped out of the school or loved him, so that she 'could have peace',” said Mojapelo.

“After the ordeal, police were summoned to the premises and upon their arrival, the suspect jumped over the school fence and fled the scene. A manhunt for the suspect was launched and led to his apprehension within a short period of time.”

He has been released into the custody of his parents.

“The suspect will be dealt with in accordance with the Child Justice Act.”

Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers urged parents to play an active role in the upbringing of their children as this would minimise the chances of peer group influences.

