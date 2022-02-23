Hungani and wife Stephanie Ndlovu star in film they co-produced

Congratulations are in order for Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu after they announced their latest film Love Locked; The Chaos Of Love.

Taking to Instagram, Stephanie shared that not only will they be leading the cast but they produced it through their production company.

“So excited to have been part of this amazing project. As both an actor and production company. Working with such a talented bunch of souls is so rewarding. Can’t wait to see all that this love project will bring our way.”