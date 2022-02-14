Shock as Bulldogs skipper Dutton signs for Elephants
Lure of playing in Premier Division helped spark move to Gqeberha
In a shock switch of allegiance, long-time Border Bulldogs skipper Billy Dutton will be wearing the red and black hoops of arch-rivals the EP Elephants in the Carling Currie Cup First Division this season.
The 32-year-old loose forward said the lure of winning promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division had been a big factor in his decision to move to Gqeberha...
