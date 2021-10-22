News

Kariega man accused of murdering pregnant girlfriend set to appear in court

Lynn Spence
Senior Reporter
22 October 2021
Synthia Williams, 16, was murdered by her boyfriend
The man accused of murdering his pregnant teenage girlfriend and then burying her body in a shallow grave is set to appear in the Kariega Magistrates Court today.

The 19-year-old allegedly buried Sinthia Williams',15, body in the backyard of his grandparent's home in Thomas Gamble.

He is alleged to have committed the murder on October 11. The police dug up Sinthia's body on Wednesday, after the man made a startling confession to his grandparents.

The suspect allegedly confessed to the murder as well as concealing the body.

Neither the suspect nor the deceased family members are present at court.

This is a developing story.

