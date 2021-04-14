Swimmers still have one last chance to make Olympic cut

Top performers and a few promising contenders show they have what it takes

PREMIUM

Though there were no less than seven Olympic qualification standards achieved at the recently concluded SA Invitational Aquatics Championships, national coach Graham Hill believes there are still a few more to come.



The 2021 Championships, which doubled as an Olympic qualifier, ended on Monday evening with a total of seven Olympic and 10 Paralympic qualification times during the six-day competition in Gqeberha...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.