Pandor slams 'whingeing' MPs who criticised nomination of Cuban medics for Nobel prize

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has issued a fiery broadside to MPs opposed to the nomination of the Cuban medical brigade for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for its contribution in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

The proposed nomination sparked controversy in February, with some political parties arguing SA had failed to honour its own.

But Pandor on Thursday told parliament that the sentiments were unnecessary and selfish.

“I must say, I am really quite disgusted at the whingeing and whining when we should be celebrating the support that our country received in this massive battle against Covid-19. Colleagues are not asking themselves the reasons SA has had in avoiding a high level of deaths and infections that we are seeing in many countries around the world. It is a support that the government correctly got from the people of Cuba and from professionals in Cuba that have made a contribution to where we are today, at level 1.

“So I think let's just stop the whingeing and whining and acknowledge the important contribution that the multidisciplinary team, not just doctors, of professionals from Cuba made in SA,” she said.

Pandor said the decision to nominate the medical brigade was taken by the cabinet and was widely praised by the international community.

Cuba sent out 3,700 medical professionals around the world to fight the pandemic, including more than 200 who are now in SA.