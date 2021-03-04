Fire engulfs taxi in horror crash
A taxi went up in flames when it crashed into a wall in Timothy Valley on Thursday morning.
Police, firemen and traffic officials are on the scene and the fire has been extinguished.
Some passengers are being rushed to hospital.
According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred in Extension 21.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
