Fire engulfs taxi in horror crash

By Kathryn Kimberley - 04 March 2021
A taxi went up in flames when it crashed into a wall in Timothy Valley on Thursday morning.
HORROR CRASH: A taxi went up in flames when it crashed into a wall in Timothy Valley on Thursday morning.
Image: Werner Hills

Police, firemen and traffic officials are on the scene and the fire has been extinguished.

Some passengers are being rushed to hospital.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred in Extension 21.

This is a developing story. 

