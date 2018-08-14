Lifestyle

Review: 'Antigone' is a spectacular piece of theatre

Theodor Herzl High School’s re-imagining of famous Jean Anouilh play is a must-see under direction of Robin Williams

By Devon Koen - 14 August 2018

Theodor Herzl High School’s re-imagining of famous Jean Anouilh play is a must-see under direction of Robin Williams

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

WATCH | That council 'water jug' brawl
SA woman firefighter is the world's toughest - she carries 25kg up four storeys ...

Most Read

X