Business

Chamber, BDO SA join hands to market Nelson Mandela Bay

Partnership aimed at boosting trade and investment

By Herald Reporter - 28 May 2024

Economic growth and development in Nelson Mandela Bay have received a major boost after a partnership was formed between BDO SA and the city’s business chamber to invest in a trade and investment desk.

The desk will officially be launched in July...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections

Most Read