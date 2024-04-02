Stellantis to bring Opel brand to new dealership in Gqeberha

Global automotive giant Stellantis is expanding its footprint in the Eastern Cape by bringing another popular vehicle brand to the province through its established network of dealerships.
Stellantis will be bringing Opel to a new Kelston Motor Group facility in Gqeberha.
The new dealership comes a few months after it announced that it aims to complete construction of a R3bn plant in the Coega IDZ by the end of 2025, creating a minimum of 1,000 new jobs and bringing another player into SA's competitive double-cab market by the end of 2026.
Stellantis SA MD Mike Whitfield said they were excited to be expanding the relationship with the Kelston Motor Group, “providing efficiencies for their business and ours, which will ultimately allow more time to service customers.
“We’re delighted to expand the Opel footprint in the Eastern Cape, exposing this incredible range to more customers.”
The Kelston Motor Group already boasts a range of facilities for brands like Jeep, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Peugeot and Citroën, and the group's history stretches back to the mid-1990s when it started with a single dealership in Kariega.
Mike McNaughton, along with the group's shareholders, continued to build the company, adding more brands with Peugeot and Citroën being introduced to their franchise stable in the 2000s and by 2020 they boasted the Jeep, Fiat and Alfa Romeo brands as well.
Leading the team at Kelston Opel as MD of the group, McNaughton said adding Opel to their brand offering was an honour.
“This brand has a long history in the region and is very well recognised by the community of Gqeberha.
“The Kelston Motor Group has become a stalwart motor retailer in the Eastern Cape — one that is driven by passion for and commitment to our customers and our province.
“We are looking forward to welcoming existing and new Opel customers through our doors to travel alongside us on their Opel journey,” McNaughton said.
Whitfield said the expansion continued to bolster dealer representation across the Eastern Cape.
Stellantis, headquartered in the Netherlands, is the parent company of more than a dozen popular car brands including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Ram, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel and Peugeot.
Image: Supplied
