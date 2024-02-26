×

Business

Sasol reports 34% decline in half-year profit

By Nelson Banya - 26 February 2024
Sasol reported a decline of 34% in half-year profit, mainly due to weaker oil and petrochemical prices and higher costs. File photo.
Sasol reported a decline of 34% in half-year profit, mainly due to weaker oil and petrochemical prices and higher costs. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

Sasol reported on Monday a decline of 34% in half-year profit, mainly due to weaker oil and petrochemical prices and higher costs.

The world's biggest producer of fuels and chemicals from coal and gas said its headline earnings per share, the most common profit measure, was R20.37 in the six months to December 31, down from R30.90 in the corresponding 2022 period.

The company declared an interim dividend of R2 per share, down from R7 previously.

Reuters

