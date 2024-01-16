Artificial heart maker Carmat to launch capital increase soon

French artificial heart maker Carmat said on Monday that it would soon launch a capital increase, estimated to raise at least €50m (more than R1bn), to ensure it had enough financing for the next 12 months.
Carmat, which survived a cash crunch in mid-October, said it had generated annual revenue of €2.8m (R57m).
This corresponds to the sale of 17 of its Aeson prostheses, including 11 in the last quarter of 2023, confirming it accelerated the pace of implants.
It also said it sees sales between €14m (R285m) and €20m (R408m) in 2024.
The company confirmed its previously announced target to increase its manufacturing capacity to 500 hearts a year from early 2024, with the opening of a second production facility in Bois-d'Arcy. — Reuters
