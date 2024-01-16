×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Artificial heart maker Carmat to launch capital increase soon

By Reuters - 16 January 2024
French company Carmat began a final-stage trial of its prosthetic heart in August 2016. Picture: CARMAT
French company Carmat began a final-stage trial of its prosthetic heart in August 2016. Picture: CARMAT

French artificial heart maker Carmat said on Monday that it would soon launch a capital increase, estimated to raise at least €50m (more than R1bn), to ensure it had enough financing for the next 12 months.

Carmat, which survived a cash crunch in mid-October, said it had generated annual revenue of €2.8m (R57m).

This corresponds to the sale of 17 of its Aeson prostheses, including 11 in the last quarter of 2023, confirming it accelerated the pace of implants.

It also said it sees sales between €14m (R285m) and €20m (R408m) in 2024.

The company confirmed its previously announced target to increase its manufacturing capacity to 500 hearts a year from early 2024, with the opening of a second production facility in Bois-d'Arcy.  — Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read