Jaco Rademeyer expands into Western Cape

Bay property dynamo starts new JRE franchise in Stellenbosch to service Boland region

Gqeberha-based real estate personality Jaco Rademeyer is staking his claim on the Western Cape by setting up premises in the scenic university town of Stellenbosch.



After 17 years of growing Jaco Rademeyer Estates (JRE) into one of the largest and most established property businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay and the Eastern Cape, the businessman is realising a lifelong dream by opening offices in Stellenbosch’s sought-after Church Street that will service the entire Boland and Western Cape...