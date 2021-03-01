Why choose Stenden SA to achieve your career goals?

Starting a new chapter after completing matric can be a stressful experience, but it can also be an exhilarating time for your future.

Stenden SA offers a customised learning approach to give you the personal attention you need to achieve your career goals.

The private higher education institution provides you with an excellent education, innovative career programmes and the opportunity to study at any one of its international campuses in Bali, Qatar, Thailand, or at the main campus in Leeuwarden in the Netherlands.

Stenden SA offers a three-year Bachelor of Commerce in Hospitality Management and a four-year Bachelor of Business Administration in Disaster Relief Management degree.

Its mission is to educate learners in a value-driven way to become the exemplary leaders of tomorrow. Graduates are sought after by many prestigious employers around the world.

Why choose Stenden SA to rock your future?

97% employment of all graduates;

international degrees;

design-based learning;

the Ultimate Grand Tour;

global internships: to expose students to working at a managerial level within their specific area of interest;

beautiful and safe campus; and

no specific subject required, only a bachelor’s pass.

The Ultimate Grand Tour

Complete a module at one of the international branch campuses and receive thought-provoking, learning techniques, while travelling and exploring the world.

The Grand Tour is a collaboration between all the Stenden campus sites including the mother campus, Stenden University in Leeuwarden, Netherlands, or choose from Bali, Qatar and Thailand.

Where can I work In the hospitality industry?

With the Stenden SA B. Com degree in hospitality, you can work in hotels, wine and golf estates, game lodges, cruise liners, casinos, catering, airline services, and more.

Where can I work with a Disaster Relief Management degree?

Graduates with this qualification have access to an exciting range of career options. These include government departments, agriculture and climatology departments, to mention a few.

Open Days 2021

Meet the friendly team at one of the innovative Open Days and experience Stenden SA. Diarise these dates for 2021:

April 9

July 16

October 8

Want to apply?

Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become industry professionals in the hospitality and disaster management fields and to be a part of the Stenden SA experience.

For more information, visit the Stenden SA website or call +27 46 624 2203 or email infosa@nhlstenden.com.

