Business

Two Bay entrepreneurs in KickStart finals

Employment and empowerment key drivers for successful duo aiming to make national competition’s last cut

By Deneesha Pillay - 09 October 2018

Creating employment opportunities and empowering future entrepreneurs are key priorities for two Bay finalists in this year’s SA Breweries (SAB) KickStart Boost.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Ronaldo to sue German magazine for reporting on ‘illegal’ rape allegations
Super-typhoon tears through northern Philippines

Most Read

X