Thousands of church members in Bay to learn isiXhosa
Thousands of Jehovahs Witnesses are in Nelson Mandela Bay determined to learn a new skill and ensure that a language barrier does not come in the way of spreading the Lord's word.
About 10,000 members are in the Bay for six weeks to learn isiXhosa, which will enable them to speak to as many willing individuals and share a message of hope...
