IN THE GARDEN | How to create a ‘wild’ and wonderful meadow garden
Our South African flora with its diversity in shape, size and habit is ideal for planting a meadow garden.
There is no definition for this type of garden except that it is the idea of growing plants together, giving the appearance of a wild meadow...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.