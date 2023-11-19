×

Did the Nelson Mandela Bay metro even order ‘stolen’ truck tyres?

Cloud of uncertainty surrounds purported R5m theft from Deal Party depot

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 19 November 2023

A swirling cloud of uncertainty surrounds the purported theft of tyres worth R5m from a Nelson Mandela Bay municipality depot as it is not clear if the truck tyres were even ordered or delivered.

Roads and transport committee councillors visited the Deal Party depot on Tuesday and the department’s acting executive director, Yussuf Gaffore, was told to provide a detailed report at a committee meeting on Friday...

