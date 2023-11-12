Metro accuses Parsons Vlei mine of bylaw violation
Municipality and department of water & sanitation flag concerns about quarry after questions raised by eco-watchdogs
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is to pursue the alleged transgression of a land use bylaw against a Parsons Vlei sand and stone quarry while the department of water & sanitation will investigate the legality of the operation.
The two authorities were responding to concerns about the mine owned by Metro Quarries which was approved by the department of mineral resources & energy and energy (DMRE) nearly a decade ago...
