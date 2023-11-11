‘This one’s for me and New Brighton’ — Dr John Kani OBE
From New Brighton to the world, Dr John Kani’s contribution to the arts has been recognised by the King of England with the title of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) bestowed on him.
And though he will soon travel to Buckingham Palace to meet King Charles III, his humble beginnings have kept him grounded as he recalls the defining moment of his life — the day his father finally introduced him to his friends as an actor...
