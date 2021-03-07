Your Weekend

‘Homewreckers’ or ‘husband-stealers’ are a myth

PREMIUM
Mo and Phindi Mo and Phindi 07 March 2021

There is simply no woman who can wreck another woman’s home without the initiative, permission or enablement of the man.

Before the “other woman” entered the scene, the home was already wrecked ... and he had a role in it...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dizi Africa - International Women's Day
‘Bring them dead or alive’: Bheki Cele vows to hunt down cop killers

Most Read

X