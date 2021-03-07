‘Homewreckers’ or ‘husband-stealers’ are a myth
There is simply no woman who can wreck another woman’s home without the initiative, permission or enablement of the man.
Before the “other woman” entered the scene, the home was already wrecked ... and he had a role in it...
