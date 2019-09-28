Homeowner turns to court after golden oldies refuse to move
When a Port Elizabeth man bought a modest Central home on auction as part of his retirement plan, he got a little more than he had bargained for when his purchase included a bunch of senior citizens who refused to move out.
And as Brian Logie’s bid to evict the group of freeloading men and women continues a year later, Logie has been slapped with a protection order against harassment...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.