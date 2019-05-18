Court told of carnage after gang funeral
It took less than 30 seconds for two alleged gangsters to mow down six people, killing two of them when they opened fire on a group of people gathered in the garage of a house in Schauderville after the funeral of a known gangster, the Port Elizabeth High Court learnt on Friday.
