Your Weekend

BOOK REVIEW

The Lost Boys of Bird Island a chilling reminder of apartheid days

Circumstances around the death of co-author Mark Minnie are as murky as the characters in his book

By Gillian McAinsh - 17 August 2018

Circumstances around the death of co-author Mark Minnie are as murky as the characters in his book

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Cape Recife ‘wreck trap’ reveals secrets
Smile Week surgery for Port Elizabeth girl born with extra toes

Most Read

X