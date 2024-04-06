Chippa down Chiefs at sold out Buffalo City Stadium

First-half goals from Sinoxolo Kwayiba and Eva Nga ensured that Chippa United beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 in their DStv Premiership clash at a sold-out Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday afternoon.
The win was Chippa's seventh in the league and ensured they moved to 10th place with 29 points and one point adrift from the top eight.
For Chiefs, it was their sixth defeat in their last seven games.
Despite the rainy conditions, there was an electric atmosphere at a packed Buffalo City Stadium.
A moment of silence was held before the game in honour of Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs, who tragically died in a hijacking in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.
Chippa United co-coaches Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September handed Daren Johnson his league debut between the sticks replacing suspended first-choice keeper and Nigerian Afcon finalist Stanley Nwabali.
With the pressure palpable Johnson stepped up admirably in the opening stages as Amakhosi camped inside the Chilli Boys half.
Despite having the edge in possession and breaking the Chilli Boys' defence regularly in the first 20 minutes, they failed to get their shots on target.
This came to bite them as the Chilli Boys broke the deadlock through a header Eva Nga from a corner.
Cameroonian Nga came close to doubling Chippa's lead but skewed his effort despite being one-on-one in the box with Chiefs' goalie Bruce Bvuma.
Kwayiba would ensure the Chilli boys got their brace with a thunderous strike from just outside the 18-yard area.
Chippa took the 2-0 lead to halftime and left frustration etched on Chiefs chair Bobby Motaung's face in the stands.
Chippa continued where they had left off in the first stanza. They were happy to allow Chiefs to dictate the possession and would catch them on the counter occasionally.
This is a tactic that they have been using under the Kopo and September era. It almost worked for them again, but Ayabulela Konqobe could not finish the threatening attack.
Angered Chiefs fans made 'substitution' gestures in the stands and called for head coach Calvin Johnson to make enforcements up front as the team looked flat in attack.
Johnson eventually made the changes by introducing Ashely du Preez, Reeve Frosler and Siyethemba Sithebe to help push for their first goal.
The changes seemed to spark Chiefs, but vigilant Chippa goalie Johnson stood resolute every time he was tested and ensured Chippa walked away with the three points.
