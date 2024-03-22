Soccer

Mammila has helped prolong our stay at Chippa — Kopo

Premium
22 March 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United co-coach Kwanele Kopo says former head coach Morgan Mammila has helped prolong his and Thabo September’s stay with the team.

Kopo and September joined the Gqeberha side in January after then head coach Morgan Mammila was removed and moved to technical director...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing
Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance

Most Read