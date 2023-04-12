“We go game by game. It’s still too early to think about another silverware.
Riveiro plays down Pirates’ chances of bagging Nedbank Cup
Though he is buoyed by his side’s recent purple patch, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is not tempted to believe they have got a good chance of clinching a second trophy this season in the form of the Nedbank Cup.
Thanks to goals from Kabelo Dlamini and Thembinkosi Lorch on Saturday, Pirates bagged their fifth win on the trot when they beat relegation-threatened Chippa United 2-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
The victory ensured that the Sea Robbers hold onto second spot on the DStv Premiership standings.
Pirates next face third-tier Dondol Stars in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Riveiro is pleased they have gained some momentum but the Spaniard downplayed suggestions their rich vein of form could help them win the Ke Yona Cup, insisting the focus was on holding onto the second spot to qualify for the Caf Champions League.
Pirates won the first cup competition of the season, the MTN8, in November.
“I am very happy to keep winning — this is our fifth win in a row if I count the Nedbank Cup game [they beat Venda Football Academy in the cup competition’s round of 16].
“This is a good moment for the team and I am so happy for the players because they are working very hard to get these results.
“Nowadays we find the back of the net more often and we are happy,” Riveiro said.
Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane sounded confident about their chances of dislodging Pirates from second spot, despite dropping crucial points when they drew 1-1 at home against Marumo Gallants on Saturday night.
“There’s five more games to play and anything can happen.
“There are a lot of teams fighting relegation and those who want to be in the top eight and there are no easy games for anyone,” Zwane said.
Fixtures
Nedbank Cup quarterfinals
Saturday: Dondol v Pirates, Peter Mokaba (3pm); Stellenbosch v Sundowns, Athlone (6pm)
Sunday: Chippa vs Sekhukhune, Nelson Mandela Bay (3pm); Royal v Chiefs, Chatsworth (6pm) — SowetanLIVE
