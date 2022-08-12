Baxter said Mabiliso still needed to sharpen up on a few football basics before he could enjoy more game time.
“Kaizer Chiefs and defender Sbusiso Mabiliso have parted ways after his contract was terminated by mutual consent. We thank Sbu for his contribution and wish him well for the future,” Chiefs said in a statement.
On Thursday, Chiefs signed Mozambican and former Cape Town City left-back Edmilson Dove.
Defender Mabiliso parts ways with Chiefs
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs and Sibusiso Mabiliso have parted ways with the defender having spent just one season at Naturena.
Mabiliso joined Chiefs at the beginning of 2021/2022 season after a good run with AmaZulu under Benni McCarthy.
However, the 23-year-old struggled to get game time under former Amakhosi mentor Stuart Baxter, making just six appearances where he played a total of 165 minutes.
