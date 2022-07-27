Banyana Banyana received a warm welcome when the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions touched down at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
This follows their first Wafcon 2-1 victory against hosts Morocco in Rabat on Saturday night.
TimesLIVE and Sunday Times photographer Alaister Russell were there to capture the electrifying moments.
IN PICS | ‘Bunch of winners’ Banyana receive warm welcome home
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
