Soccer

IN PICS | ‘Bunch of winners’ Banyana receive warm welcome home

By TIMESLIVE - 27 July 2022
Banyana Banyana defender Janine van Wyk poses with head coach Desiree Ellis at OR Tambo International Airport on July 26 2022 after the team was crowned champions at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Banyana Banyana received a warm welcome when the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions touched down at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

This follows their first Wafcon 2-1 victory against hosts Morocco in Rabat on Saturday night.

TimesLIVE and Sunday Times photographer Alaister Russell were there to capture the electrifying moments.

Banyana Banyana defender Janine van Wyk greets supporters at OR Tambo International Airport.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
The SA national women's football team celebrate on stage after arriving home on July 26 2022.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
The Banyana team was crowned champions at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after beating the hosts 2-1.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
The bus escorted by motorcyclists with Banyana Banyana onboard at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on July 26 2022.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Fans celebrate while they wait for the arrival of the national women's football team at OR Tambo International Airport.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Police hold back crowds as the women's soccer team champions return to SA.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
The atmosphere was jubilant as fans waited for the champions' flight to land.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Fans held banners, posters and SA flags while they waited to greet the victorious team.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
