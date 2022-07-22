Motaung formed Kaizer Chiefs in 1970 and the club has grown to be one of the most loved, supported and successful sides in Southern Africa.
When Chiefs celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020, EFF leader Julius Malema called for Motaung to be honoured with an honorary doctorate.
The political party lauded UCT for honouring Motaun and Malema was present at the ceremony in Cape Town.
WATCH | Honorary doctorate conferred on Kaizer Motaung by UCT
Image: EFF
Kaizer Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung senior has had an honorary doctorate conferred on him by the University of Cape Town (UCT) during a graduation ceremony in Cape Town on Friday.
Motaung, 77, is one of the most respected figures in SA football both as a former player and an administrator.
Chincha Guluva, as he is affectionately known, began his career as a player at Orlando Pirates and also plied his trade in the US many years ago.
Motaung formed Kaizer Chiefs in 1970 and the club has grown to be one of the most loved, supported and successful sides in Southern Africa.
When Chiefs celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020, EFF leader Julius Malema called for Motaung to be honoured with an honorary doctorate.
The political party lauded UCT for honouring Motaun and Malema was present at the ceremony in Cape Town.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer