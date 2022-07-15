×

Soccer

Banyana secure World Cup ticket with Wafcon quarterfinal triumph

15 July 2022
Jermaine Seoposenwe of South Africa scores the winner in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal at Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat on July 14, 2022
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

A dominant Banyana Banyana booked their spot in the Women's World Cup after beating Tunisia 1-0 in their quarterfinal at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco on Thursday night.

Jermaine Seoposenwe's 14th minute strike not only secured a place in the Wafcon semifinals, but it also guaranteed a trip to the 2023 global showpiece in Australia and New Zealand.

All four Wafcon semi-finalists are guaranteed places in next year’s World Cup. 

Such was their dominance that coach Desiree Ellis’ charges should have buried their North African rivals under an avalanche of goals long before the final whistle, but in the end the result was secured courtesy of  Seoposenwe.

The lethal Seoposenwe displayed her skills in front of goal as she shrugged off the attention of several Tunisians, after a fine pass from Mapula Kgoale, to beat goalkeeper Nesrine Zizi with a low shot that sailed to the bottom corner of the net. — Safa.net

 

