Safa women not happy with Ria Ledwaba, back Danny Jordaan for third term
SA Football Association (Safa) women have blasted presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba for trying to destroy the organisation and women’s football development.
The women, who were part of a Safa congress held in Sandton on Saturday, also declared their unwavering support for current president Danny Jordaan to continue leading the organisation.
Jordaan, Ledwaba and Safa Tshwane president Solly Mohlabeng will vie for the presidency at a Safa elective congress next Saturday in Johannesburg.
Led by Safa national executive committee (NEC) members Anastasia Tsichlas and Emma Hendricks, who is also Women’s Football SA chairperson, they dismissed claims that Safa is anti-women.
“At the moment we are going in the right direction, and no one will break something that is already there and playing a good role in developing women,” Tsichlas said.
“This is something that we just don’t want to change because we want to continue increasing the number of women in the sport, increasing the achievements and this is very important. As Safa women we are behind president Jordaan.”
Hendricks accused Ledwaba of not having the best interests for women’s development and football at large at heart.
“We need someone who has football at heart. If you have Safa at heart, why are you breaking Safa? Build this thing,” Hendricks said.
Hendricks and Tsichlas said they support of Safa having a woman president, but that they will only back someone who has good intentions about football development.
“I think we are trying to get there to have a woman president and we are building, equipping ourselves to become Safa president.
“It’s not that we are not ready for a woman president, we are saying it must be the right one at the right time. Then we will agree because we live in a democracy. But we are not going to have a woman president for the sake of having a woman as president,” Tsichlas said.
Ledwaba has enjoyed a lot of support from political organisations such as the EFF and ANC Women’s League, that hasn’t gone down well with Safa women.
“Fifa is clear about bringing politicians into football. We don’t want to have political parties deciding how Safa should be run. We don’t want Safa to be placed under administration,” Hendricks said.
“We are not saying that we are not going to support our women, but it must be the right person.”
