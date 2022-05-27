Kaizer Motaung junior says Chiefs will announce more changes soon

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung junior says the club will announce more changes to the team in the next few days.

Motaung announced Arthur Zwane as their new coach after they agreed on a three-year deal on Thursday.

Motaung also revealed there will be more announcements soon, which will include the list of players axed and new arrivals.

“I think this [appointment of Zwane] was the first step that’s very important and everybody needs to understand the coaches form an integral part of that process,” Motaung said.

“Once this announcement has been made, in the next coming days you will be hearing from the club’s platforms officially who are we signing and who are [we] releasing.”