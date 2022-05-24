‘It is incredible’: Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City ‘legends’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed his team as “legends” after they won their fourth Premier League title in five years with a 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa in Sunday's final game.

City had trailed 2-0 and risked seeing the title slip out of their grasp before Ilkay Gundogan scored, Rodri equalised and then Germany midfielder Gundogan grabbed the winner in an incredible five-minute spell.

“Four Premier Leagues — these guys are legends already; people have to admit it. This group of players are absolutely eternal in this club because what we achieved is so difficult,” Guardiola said.