'You came so close to bringing it home': Mthethwa salutes Pirates after CAF Confederations loss

Sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has paid tribute to Orlando Pirates after they lost in the Caf Confederation Cup finals.

The Buccaneers fell at the final hurdle as they lost 5-4 on penalties to Moroccan side RS Berkane in the final at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.

Thembinkosi Lorch was the only Pirates player to miss in the shoot-out.

Taking to Twitter, Mthethwa said despite the loss, the team made SA proud.

“We salute Orlando Pirates for making it to the finals of the Caf Confederation Cup and coming so close to bringing the trophy home. You made us proud and you have demonstrated the competitiveness of SA football clubs that continue to excel in Caf tournaments.”