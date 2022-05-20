Safa chief medical officer Thulani Ngwenya appointed doping officer for World Cup in Qatar

SA Football Association (Safa) chief medical officer Thulani Ngwenya has been appointed as the doping officer for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Ngwenya is one of the most respected experts in sports medicine and Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe is happy that he continues to make his mark around the world.

“I am proud of the growth of Dr Ngwenya in this field and, as the association, we are very proud of his contribution during Covid-19 and during Confederation of African Football (Caf) games.

“We have no doubt that he will represent the country with distinction [in Qatar],” said Motlanthe, who is in Miami, US, where he is attending the second edition of the Lifa law diploma.

TimesLIVE