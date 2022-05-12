This is what it took for MaMkhize’s Royal AM to bend the ball their way
Merging two teams in two days was no easy task, but it’s paid off and they are on the road to glory
The unexpected success of Durban-based football club Royal AM is testament to the phrase “it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish”.
The team, owned by flamboyant businesswoman and socialite Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, had a chaotic start to life in the DStv Premiership, in contrast to, but in some ways in keeping with, the grand entrances for which Mkhize is known...
