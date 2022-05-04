Dolly’s strike ends barren run as Kaizer Chiefs edge Gallants

There were about 700 supporters at FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening who might feel they didn’t get a performance and atmosphere worth their while and money even though Kaizer Chiefs finally won a match in the DStv Premiership after four successive defeats.

After a barren first half with little in attacking movements and goalmouth action from the home side, Keagan Dolly's strike from range made the difference, scoring the 77th-minute winner.

There were about 50 Amakhosi supporters directly behind the home bench who tried to cheer their team on, but the attendance was still poor to a point where players could be heard shouting from the pitch, though that changed to some extent after Sekgota’s goal.

After defeats against Stellenbosch FC, SuperSport United, Golden Arrows and Cape Town City the majority of Amakhosi fans chose to stay home in protest.

There was absolutely no-one seen cheering for Gallants or wearing the colours of the Limpopo team, who though did win some applause from Chiefs fans in the stadium who appreciated their short-passing game when the score was still 0-0.