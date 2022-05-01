WATCH | Thousands of Real Madrid fans celebrate league title with team

About 150,000 jubilant Real Madrid fans flocked to the city's central Cibeles fountain on Saturday to join the players for a celebration of their record-extending 35th LaLiga title which was clinched with a 4-0 home win against Espanyol.

The supporters started gathering around the central landmark where the club usually celebrate their successes almost an hour before the end of Saturday's game, which Real won easily with two first-half goals by Rodrygo spurring them on.

Traffic restrictions were put in place as early as Friday while a stage was built around the fountain where the players on an open-top bus traditionally join the fans coming from the Santiago Bernabeu to continue the party. It is the first time Real supporters have had a chance to gather without wearing masks for a celebration after the Covid-19 pandemic as the club's last league title triumph in 2020 was in the middle of lockdown.