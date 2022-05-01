‘I won’t buy a status to come back’ — Sono in good spirits after relegation

Appearing in a very good spirits despite just being relegated from professional football, Jomo Sono has said he won’t buy a Premier Soccer League (PSL) status in a bid to bring his Jomo Cosmos back to the big time.

One of the most historic football clubs in SA, Cosmos, were relegated from the GladAfrica Championship with two games to play before the end of the season.

This means Ezenkosi will be lost from the professional ranks to the third-tier ABC Motsepe League, an amateur division, as of next season.

However owner of the club and one of the most loved and respected football figures in the country Sono appeared in high spirits after his side’s 1-1 draw with TS Sporting in Tsakane on Saturday as he spoke to the few journalists present to cover the match.

“I’m not going to buy someone else’s status,” Sono said.

“I don’t have a problem with people who do that but I’m not going to do it. If I’m relegated, I’m going to play in the ABC Motsepe League.”

Buying your way into the National First Division (NFD) or the DStv Premiership has become a norm in SA.

While Swallows FC won promotion to the top tier from the GladAfrica Championship, before that the consortium behind reviving Moroka Swallows bought the status of Maccabi FC in the second tier.

Bloemfontein Celtic are no longer a professional team because Royal AM bought their top-tier status, while Bidvest Wits ceased operations after their status was purchased by Tshakhuma FC, who then sold it to Marumo Gallants to buy Royal's NFD status.