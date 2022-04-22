Finally, it's official: Kaizer Chiefs confirm Stuart Baxter is out

Kaizer Chiefs have finally confirmed Thursday's worst-kept secret — that coach Stuart Baxter has parted ways with the club.

Reports on Thursday morning were that Baxter was fired.

Chiefs took the entire day, and well into the night, to confirm the news, which they finally did posting an announcement on their Twitter account and website at 8.05pm.

“After a series of meetings, Kaizer Chiefs and coach Stuart Baxter have come to a mutual agreement of an early termination of his contract with immediate effect,” Chiefs said.

“In his second spell with Kaizer Chiefs, Baxter led the team in 23 matches, excluding three league matches in December 2021 [when Baxter was one of 50 Covid-19 cases at the club].