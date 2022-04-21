×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Stuart Baxter fired as Kaizer Chiefs coach — reports

By Marc Strydom - 21 April 2022
Reports are that Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has been fired.
Reports are that Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has been fired.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Reports are that Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has been fired.

TimesLIVE was not able to immediately confirm the reports with the club.

Reports on at least two sports websites — SoccerLaduma and Far Post — were that Baxter has been fired and Chiefs will make an announcement later on Thursday.

It is believed that assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take over as caretaker coaches.

Chiefs' marketing director Jessica Motaung and communications head Vina Maphosa could not immediately be reached for contact at the time of publishing. Nor could Baxter's agent, Steve Kapeluschnik.

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read