Chippa hungry for vital league points

Chilli Boys aiming for victory against Stellenbosch on Sunday

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



As the team continues to fight for safety in the Dstv Premiership, Chippa United will be looking for nothing less than three points in their league fixture against Stellenbosch at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Sunday (3pm).



The Gqeberha-based side find themselves drawn into the relegation battle due to their poor run in the PSL this season, which is nothing new as the team find themselves in a similar situation season after season in the league...