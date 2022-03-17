Conte says Kane can fulfil goalscoring ambitions at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has backed striker Harry Kane to continue breaking goalscoring records at the club after he struck in Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

After Cristian Romero's first-half opener, Kane produced a neat finish in the 57th minute to seal victory with his 95th goal in 139 away games in the competition, taking him past Wayne Rooney with whom he had shared the away goals record.

It was also Kane's 178th Premier League goal overall which helped him surpass Frank Lampard and move into fifth place on the all-time list.

“We're very happy because Harry is scoring a lot. He started this season and struggled a bit, because he didn't score a lot,” Conte said.

“Now we're very happy because as a manager I know I have a world class striker that in every game he can score.”

Kane was heavily linked by the British media with a switch to champions Manchester City last summer, but the 28-year-old England international remained in North London.

“To have Harry in your team makes you stronger,” Conte said.

“Harry is starting to understand with this team, with the way we're playing, he has every game many chances to improve his record and score and enjoy.

“I'm seeing that he's enjoying playing with us together and with his team mates and with this way we're playing.”

Victory left Tottenham in seventh place with 48 points, level with West Ham United and with a game in hand.

“We're showing great improvement and this is good for the present and the future. On Sunday we'll have a crucial game against West Ham,” Conte said. — Reuters